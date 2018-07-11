Owner arrested after fire significantly damaged HWY 55 Burgers in Tuscaloosa

The owner of a Tuscaloosa restaurant has been arrested in connection with a fire that significantly damaged his business.

Firefighters got the call about the fire at HWY 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries on McFarland Boulevard a little before 9 p.m. and found no one inside of the restaurant. Derrick Duane Maddox is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail charged with second-degree arson.

He has a $15,000 bond.

Surrounding damages may have sustained smoke damage, according to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Chief Randy Smith.

As of this morning, the Dunkin Donuts location next to HWY 55 is open.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.