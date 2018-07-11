First black woman to become mayor of San Francisco

With special counsel Robert Mueller investigating whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, questions about whether a chief executive can be subpoenaed or indicted could potentially reach the Supreme Court.More >>
Trump has been pushing NATO members to reach their agreed-to target of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic products on national defense by 2024 and has accused those who don't of freeloading off the U.S.More >>
The government's threat prompted fears Beijing might go beyond matching U.S. import tax increases by harassing American companies in China.More >>
President Donald Trump is pressing NATO allies to bolster their defense spending as he opens talks with leaders of the military alliance.More >>
Late last month, a federal judge set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children.More >>
