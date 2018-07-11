Saudi Arabia arrests defense official on bribery charges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Authorities in Saudi Arabia say a Defense Ministry official has been arrested on suspicion of accepting over $260,000 in a bribe.
A report Tuesday night by the state-run Saudi Press Agency says the official and two others have been arrested over the bribe, which was worth 1 million Saudi riyals.
The report did not name those involved, though the statement from prosecutors described the bribery as being over a contract between the Defense Ministry and a commercial company.
The report quoted Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah al-Muajab calling the bribery plot a "betrayal of trust."
Saudi Arabia under its assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing corruption cases. However, a prominent monthslong corruption sweep late last year also saw the 32-year-old monarch further consolidate his power.
