Saudi Arabia arrests defense official on bribery charges - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Saudi Arabia arrests defense official on bribery charges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Authorities in Saudi Arabia say a Defense Ministry official has been arrested on suspicion of accepting over $260,000 in a bribe.

A report Tuesday night by the state-run Saudi Press Agency says the official and two others have been arrested over the bribe, which was worth 1 million Saudi riyals.

The report did not name those involved, though the statement from prosecutors described the bribery as being over a contract between the Defense Ministry and a commercial company.

The report quoted Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah al-Muajab calling the bribery plot a "betrayal of trust."

Saudi Arabia under its assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing corruption cases. However, a prominent monthslong corruption sweep late last year also saw the 32-year-old monarch further consolidate his power.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

