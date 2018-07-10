Brighton neighbors are ready to see changes after years of slow progress

Concerned residents in Brighton met Tuesday night to express their frustration with lack of progress in their community over the past years.

Those concerns include abandoned houses, overgrown lots, and road repairs.

Council President Pro Tempore Rhonda Bean said some of the issues are based on the city, others she blames on the county.

"We shouldn't have to ride our cars down the raggedy streets and if that means fighting with the county or the homeowner, I'm ready to fight," said Bean.

She called the meeting after getting a list of projects she said the county has claimed to help with or complete. She said some of the projects have only been proposed or happened as far back as 2001.

"County, city, state - whoever is responsible - they overlook Brighton, just like Lipscomb," said Brighton resident Loretta Williams. "They have to have money somewhere, somebody is doing something."

The county gave Brighton $20,000 for lawn equipment and a fire engine in the last few months.

Councilor Bean said this is the first of many meetings with the council and community to try and take back the city.

