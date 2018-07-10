Old Loveman Village a part of changes in Titusville community

The Titusville community gearing up for major economic and redevelopment, some of those changes neighbors haven’t seen in a long time.

Those improvements also include work to the old Loveman Village housing community where you can see visible progress. The new community is now referred to as the "Villas at Titusville."

The plan is to turn this community into a more modern family neighborhood that complements the area around it.

It keeps in character of the historic Titusville and gets rid of the old barrack style apartments.

There will be 164 apartment homes where there was once 500 units.

A spokesperson for the housing authority said they're glad to be a part of the new energy that's heading west into Titusville.

"Every new development and redevelopment feeds off the other and we are excited to be a part of that positive change in energy in Titusville," said Joseph Bryant.

The project is estimated to cost about $40 million.

