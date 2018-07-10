Birmingham PD: Three people shot in N. Avondale Tuesday evening

Birmingham Police are investigating after they say three people were shot Tuesday evening in the North Avondale neighborhood.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 500 block of 41st Place North.

Two of the victims went to UAB Hospital for treatment and a third person went to St. Vincent's East for treatment.

Two of the victims were shot in the leg and the other victim's injuries are not known at this time.

No suspect is currently in custody.

No other details are currently available, but if you have any information about the incident, you're asked to contact Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

