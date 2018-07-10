Wes: Chris now a hurricane, storm threat returns Wednesday

The wet weather has dissipated, and the only concerns overnight will be the development of patchy fog. There may be a stray shower to the west in the morning however the coverage of rain and storms will be ramping up again by lunchtime. The chance for rain will also include areas further east on Wednesday. Highs will remain near the average of 91° with feels-like temperatures closer to the triple-digit mark.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A weakening front will drop in from the north and be a focal point for most of the storm and shower development on Thursday. We could see a cluster of showers and storms drop in from the north during the day. This front will eventually stall so this will keep the typical summer pattern in play through the weekend. In the tropics, Chris is now a hurricane, and the system is expected to move northeast over the Atlantic. This system will be followed by the remnants of Beryl that may redevelop near the Bahamas. This system may help pull some drier air into east Alabama this weekend. Depending on how well Beryl re-develops, this may limit the chance of rain for our eastern counties by Sunday. We will know more as the remnants of Beryl lift north.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.