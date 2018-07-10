Jasper residents approve Sunday alcohol sales - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jasper residents approve Sunday alcohol sales

JASPER, AL (WBRC) -

Residents of Jasper showed up to the polls Tuesday and voted in favor of allowing Sunday sales of liquor in the city.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure with 1,258 votes in favor to 696 votes opposed.

When Sunday sales begin, they would not be allowed until after 12 p.m.

