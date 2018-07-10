According to reports from the FBI in recent years, Alabama has the third-highest murder rate in the U.S., making our state a spotlight for national safety researchers to figure out why.

A Safewise.com study looked at population and crime totals to form a top 20 list of safest cities in Alabama.

Helena took the number eight spot, Pelham followed at number 12, and Montevallo also made the list at number 18.

Becky Cox-Rodgers is a Manager at Falcon Arts Supply, and she says she is not surprised that Montevallo made the list, because she always feels safe.

"It's a small community, everyone knows everyone, which in the case of crime prevention is wonderful thing," Cox-Rodgers explained.

Community members in Montevallo say even if they have small crimes like car break-ins, the suspects are caught pretty quickly.

"People are on the watch and just take care of their neighbors and keep their eyes open," Cox-Rodgers stated.

She says she thinks not being near the interstate helps keeps criminals away.

In Pelham, they deal with the opposite. A Pelham police representative says being close to I-65 plays a factor in their property crime being higher than others. But she says that they are constantly educating their residents on social media and that has helped.

Mitch Hood is a Pelham resident and he says he always feels safe in Pelham.

"Nobody messes around in Pelham, the police keep you straight," said Hood.

For the full list of safest cities in Alabama, click here.

