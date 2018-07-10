Tuscaloosa County road crews continue road improvement work

Road work continues at the intersection of Bear Creek Cut Off Road and Bear Creek Road.

It's an effort to make sure traffic doesn't slow down when a major Alabama Department of Transportation bridge project starts several months from now in Tuscaloosa.

The project started several months ago at the intersection of State Highway 215 and Bear Creek Cut Off Road.

Crews straightened out the intersection, put up traffic lights, and resurfaced the road there.

County leaders expect more traffic will be on that roadway after the state bridge project at Skyland Boulevard and Highway 69 South begins.

"We're trying to do everything we can before that project starts and give better access to all the roads off 69 South," Tuscaloosa County Commission Mark Nelson explained.

Once county crews finish the $2.9 million job funded by the Tuscaloosa Road Improvement Commission, drivers will be able to drive without stopping from Highway 215 at Bear Creek Cut Off Road all the way to Bear Creek Road.

ALDOT's bridge project could start before the end of the year. It will take several years to complete.

