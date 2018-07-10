Summer rain storm tests Tuscaloosa drainage culvert and stalls out car

A hard, fast rain caused several problems in Tuscaloosa around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Brian Justiss in Tuscaloosa shared some video showing water rushing down a drainage culvert near Hargrove Road and Second Avenue.

He said water never made it into his business, but there was enough rainwater to pick up and move trashcans on the street.

There were also problems reported on McFarland Boulevard East underneath the railroad track next to DCH Medical Regional Center.

One driver said a foot of water was standing in the roadway.

The woman driving a Ford Mustang said water stalled out her car and it had to be pushed off the roadway until it dried out and someone could jump it off.

A half-hour after the rain stopped, the water level dropped and cars moved freely again on McFarland Boulevard.

