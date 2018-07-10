UK lawmaker says fine imposed on Facebook over user privacy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK lawmaker says fine imposed on Facebook over user privacy

LONDON (AP) - The chairman of the U.K. Parliament's media committee says the government office that investigated the Cambridge Analytica scandal has fined Facebook 500,000 pounds ($663,000) for failing to safeguard users' data.

Damian Collins said the Information Commissioner's Office concluded that Facebook "contravened the law by failing to safeguard people's information."

Collins said Wednesday that the company "should now make the results of their internal investigations known to the ICO, our committee and other relevant investigatory authorities."

Facebook has been under scrutiny since allegations surfaced that London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica used data from tens of millions of Facebook accounts to help U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

The alleged offenses took place before the roll out of new European Union data protection laws that allow for much larger fines.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-10 16:03:26 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-07-11 00:16:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>

  • Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:52:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-07-11 00:14:19 GMT
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>

  • Lawsuits alleging Roundup caused cancer can move forward

    Lawsuits alleging Roundup caused cancer can move forward

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:38:09 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-07-11 00:14:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly