Shipt closer to receiving incentives to keep HQ in B'ham

Shipt took another step Tuesday toward receiving almost $2.5 million to keep its headquarters in Birmingham.

Shipt's headquarters is a fixture in downtown Birmingham. The company was started in 2014 as a grocery delivery business. Target purchased Shipt last year for $550 million.

"To pass through downtown and see that Shipt emblem on the John Hand building is very important. It's vital. They are creating new economic opportunities," said Birmingham City Councilman John Hilliard.

The Birmingham city council voted for their part of the incentive plan on Tuesday. "Look to Atlanta, Georgia, Nashville, Mississippi with online gaming. We have to have a flagship in Birmingham and our city to move forward," Hilliard said.

Birmingham will provide Shipt up to $1.7 million in incentives while Jefferson County will give up to $720,000.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said keeping Shipt in Birmingham is important to the area's image to lure other companies. "You can go on an app and use that technology, use that innovation. We want to be on the cutting edge. It is very important for that image just as much as it's for those 800 jobs," Stephens said.

Shipt currently has 400 employees at its HQ, but that number could more than double.

"We are open for business. That is the message it sends," Hilliard said.

The official announcement is expected Thursday at noon. Governor Kay Ivey is expected to be on hand.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.