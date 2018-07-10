Nationals closer Doolittle on DL; will miss All-Star Game - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nationals closer Doolittle on DL; will miss All-Star Game

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jefry Rodriguez, left, gets the ball from catcher Matt Wieters during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jefry Rodriguez, left, gets the ball from catcher Matt Wieters during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Washington Nationals placed All-Star closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day disabled list with left toe inflammation, optioned right-handed pitcher Jefry Rodriguez to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled right-handed pitchers Wander Suero and Austin Voth from Syracuse on Tuesday.

Doolittle, 31, hasn't pitched since July 6. The following day, he tripped over a pitching mound and first experienced discomfort in his left toe.

The left-hander has a 1.45 ERA and has converted 22 of 23 save opportunities this season. He will not pitch in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, which is being held at Nationals Park on July 17.

Kelvin Herrera will close games while Doolittle is out. He had 14 saves with the Kansas City Royals before he was traded to Washington on June 19.

Voth is scheduled to start Saturday against the New York Mets. Rodriguez was 0-1 with a 6.86 ERA in five appearances with the Nationals.

