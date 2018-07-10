Investigators looking for folks accused of vehicle break-ins in St. Clair Co.

St. Clair County investigators are looking into a series of vehicle break-ins in Springville and Margret.

A homeowner in Springville has a video surveillance system. In the video released by Crimestoppers, you can see a guy with a shirt with eyes on it going up to an unlocked car.

"They will take anything they can find that maybe they can transfer into cash or exchange for drugs. In this case, unfortunately, they did find a weapon," said Sgt. John Pennington with CrimeStoppers.

The surveillance caught one guy. He sees the camera and the other three people run away. Authorities are looking for a possible third suspect.

"They could be from somewhere else in St. Clair County or they could be from Jefferson County. We have seen in the past where people come from Jefferson County into other counties," Pennington said.

St. Clair investigators checked surveillance cameras of nearby convenience stores where they found some additional pictures of the suspect wearing the 'eyes' shirt, a woman with tattoos, and a third suspect.

The home video was turned over to authorities. Sgt. Pennington advises against posting these videos on social media. "It's potentially dangerous to take this information as a private citizen and put this on a Facebook page or try to release it yourself to the public," Pennington said.

If you have any information about these suspects, you're asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

