FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storm threat continues through the end of the week

A couple of flood advisories have been issued for Tuscaloosa and Lamar counties in west Alabama. Scattered storms and showers continue to impact areas mainly west of I-65. The threat for these scattered downpours and storms will linger into this evening. Areas to the east will remain mainly rain-free through tonight. Patchy fog will also be possible after midnight over western areas, with lows in the middle 70s.

WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY: The threat of scattered pop-up storms and heavy downpours will return after lunchtime tomorrow. However, the chance for rain will also include areas further east. Highs will remain near the average of 91°, however, muggy levels will push the feels-like temperature closer to the triple-digit mark.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A weakening front will drop in from the north and be a focal point for most of the storm and shower development on Thursday. We could see a cluster of showers and storms drop in from the north during the day. This front will eventually stall so this will keep the typical summer pattern in play through the weekend.

We do have a First Alert Update on Chris near the Carolina’s. The system is now a hurricane and expected to move northeast over the Atlantic. This system will be followed by the remnants of Beryl that may redevelop near the Bahamas. This system may help pull in some drier air into east Alabama this weekend. Depending on how well Beryl re-develops, this may limit the chance of rain for our eastern counties by Sunday.

