Demonstrators force Fox crew from Supreme Court broadcast - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Demonstrators force Fox crew from Supreme Court broadcast

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). A demonstrator sign as protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 9, 2018, after President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). A demonstrator sign as protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 9, 2018, after President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee.

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News' Shannon Bream said the network had to move a planned live broadcast indoors after she and her crew felt threatened by demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday following President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

People shouted obscenities at Bream and her crew, crowded around and touched crew members as they prepared to air Fox's 11 p.m. Eastern hour from the location two hours after the nomination, she said.

"I've been in the middle of many protesters and signs and chanting and we all do our jobs," Bream said Tuesday. "But last night had a different feel to it."

Bream said Fox felt specifically targeted, although she said other reporters had a difficult time with the crowd. Disturbed by the scene, Fox executives made the decision to move to a nearby studio. Bream had been at the court for several hours, doing live reports during several programs.

The incident on an emotional political night exposed Fox News to a threatening atmosphere frequently faced by reporters at other news organizations at Trump rallies. CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta recently described how an elderly woman swore at him and tried to get him to leave one of Trump's recent rallies.

Bream, who has covered the Supreme Court for 11 years, said that often during demonstrations security separates demonstrators from the press with barricades, but they weren't on duty Monday night. She recalled only one other similar situation, but that happened during daylight hours.

"We don't know if there were good guys, or people who are going to look around and make a funny face, or if they had other plans," she said. "It's tough to assess when you're in the middle of a crowd that is yelling and pushing and shoving."

One man who stood near her wore a Trump mask and, judging from the sign he held, was not a fan, Bream said.

She said no reporters, no matter the outlet, should feel in danger for doing their jobs.

"There's a lot of heat out there and I'm hoping that cooler heads will prevail," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Explosion rocks Wisconsin town after natural gas main struck

    Explosion rocks Wisconsin town after natural gas main struck

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-07-11 05:40:21 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-07-11 07:04:58 GMT

    No deaths were reported, but a police lieutenant said buildings would be searched in the Madison, WI, suburb once the flames were out.

    More >>

    No deaths were reported, but a police lieutenant said buildings would be searched in the Madison, WI, suburb once the flames were out.

    More >>

  • First black woman to become mayor of San Francisco

    First black woman to become mayor of San Francisco

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-11 06:21:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-07-11 06:58:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, London Breed waves before speaking to reporters outside of City Hall in San Francisco. Breed, who will make history as the first African American woman mayor of San Francisco ...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, London Breed waves before speaking to reporters outside of City Hall in San Francisco. Breed, who will make history as the first African American woman mayor of San Francisco ...
    London Breed is set to make history when she takes the oath of office and becomes the first black female mayor of San Francisco.More >>
    London Breed is set to make history when she takes the oath of office and becomes the first black female mayor of San Francisco.More >>

  • Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

    Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:36:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-07-11 06:58:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly