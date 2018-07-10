Bills' McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bills' McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy says an allegation posted on social media accusing him of bloodying his former girlfriend's face is baseless and false.

An Instagram post Tuesday from a person who says she is friends with the woman showed a graphic photo of the former girlfriend and accuses McCoy of physically abusing her, his son and his dog, as well as injecting steroids.

McCoy says in his own post on Instagram that it has been months since he's had any direct contact with his ex-girlfriend or the person who posted the accusations.

The woman who posted the accusations and the ex-girlfriend have not responded to messages left by The Associated Press. The AP generally does not identify people who may have been victims of abuse.

The Bills issued a statement saying they have been in contact with McCoy and the NFL and will continue gathering information. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the matter.

McCoy has never been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's policy against performance enhancing substances during his nine-year career.

McCoy turns 30 on Thursday and preparing to enter his fourth season with the Bills. He spent his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013 before being traded to Buffalo in 2015.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:36:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-07-10 20:42:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

  • Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-10 16:03:26 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-07-10 20:37:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>

  • Judge: Experts can testify that Roundup linked to cancer

    Judge: Experts can testify that Roundup linked to cancer

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:38:09 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-07-10 20:37:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly