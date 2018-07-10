Man facing capital murder charge in death of 16-year-old teen in Tarrant

Police in Tarrant have charged a man in the shooting death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Holder.

25-year-old Hakeem Gamble is facing a capital murder charge. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

After police investigated the shooting that happened Sunday, they say Holder and Gamble were involved in an altercation. That's when they say Holder was shot in the chest by Gamble.

Holder later died at UAB Hospital on the afternoon of July 9.

