National trucking industry files lawsuit over tolls - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

National trucking industry files lawsuit over tolls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A national trucking industry group is fighting Rhode Island over new tolls arguing that large commercial tractors are being unfairly targeted.

The lawsuit was filed in Providence federal court Tuesday by Virginia-based American Trucking Associations and claims Rhode Island Department of Transportation tolls violate the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The co-plaintiffs Cumberland Farms, New England Motor Freight and M&M Transport Services are asking for an injunction to stop the tolls and repayment of legal fees.

The state's first two electronic truck tolls started June 11 as part of a $5-billion infrastructure plan to repair bridges and roads across the state, and will eventually expand to 14 sites.

A spokeswoman for the state's transportation department, Lisbeth Pettengill, said the lawsuit was expected, and the program will "benefit the users of Rhode Island's bridges."

Lawmakers authorized the system to help pay for crumbling roads and bridges. The entire system is expected to bring in $450 million over 10 years. Current law only allows for tolling trucks, not cars.

The plaintiffs say that imposes discriminatory and disproportionate burdens on out-of-state operators and on truckers who are operating in interstate commerce, and that other vehicles damage roads.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has said trucks were targeted because they cause the most damage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-10 16:03:26 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-07-10 20:37:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>

  • Judge: Experts can testify that Roundup linked to cancer

    Judge: Experts can testify that Roundup linked to cancer

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:38:09 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-07-10 20:37:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>

  • National trucking industry files lawsuit over tolls

    National trucking industry files lawsuit over tolls

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-07-10 19:45:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-07-10 20:37:35 GMT
    A national trucking industry group has filed a lawsuit in Rhode Island over new tolls arguing that large commercial tractors are being unfairly targeted.More >>
    A national trucking industry group has filed a lawsuit in Rhode Island over new tolls arguing that large commercial tractors are being unfairly targeted.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly