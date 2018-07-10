Big Daddy Bomb BBQ: Red beans, rice and smoked sausage - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Big Daddy Bomb BBQ: Red beans, rice and smoked sausage

Big Daddy Bomb BBQ Red beans, rice and smoked sausage

Chopped Seasonings - Onion, Bell pepper, garlic
Cut up Andouille Smoked Sausage
1 oz soy sauce
1 oz Worcestershire sauce
4-6 oz Big Daddy Bomb BBQ sauce
24-36 oz Red Kidney Beans

1-2 cups white, brown or wild rice

Simmer and stir ingredients together, plate and serve!

