Big Daddy Bomb BBQ Red beans, rice and smoked sausage
Chopped Seasonings - Onion, Bell pepper, garlic
Cut up Andouille Smoked Sausage
1 oz soy sauce
1 oz Worcestershire sauce
4-6 oz Big Daddy Bomb BBQ sauce
24-36 oz Red Kidney Beans
1-2 cups white, brown or wild rice
Simmer and stir ingredients together, plate and serve!
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.