Big Daddy Bomb BBQ Red beans, rice and smoked sausage

Chopped Seasonings - Onion, Bell pepper, garlic

Cut up Andouille Smoked Sausage

1 oz soy sauce

1 oz Worcestershire sauce

4-6 oz Big Daddy Bomb BBQ sauce

24-36 oz Red Kidney Beans

1-2 cups white, brown or wild rice

Simmer and stir ingredients together, plate and serve!