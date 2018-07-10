Release of 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie pushed to 2021 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Release of 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie pushed to 2021

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced that the planned fifth installment in t... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced that the planned fifth installment in t...

NEW YORK (AP) - Indiana Jones won't be swinging back into movie theaters until at least 2021.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced that the planned fifth installment in the "Indiana Jones" franchise will be released in July 2021 instead of July 2020. The film was originally scheduled for release in the summer of 2019.

Script issues are reportedly behind the delay. Last month, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan was brought on to help write the film.

Steven Spielberg is set to direct the latest "Indiana Jones" film, with Harrison Ford also reprising his role. Ford turns 79 years old in July 2021.

Spielberg also has a number of films in front of "Indiana Jones," including a remake of "West Side Story."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

