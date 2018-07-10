Alabama LB, Terrell Lewis, out indefinitely after ACL tear

Alabama Football released a statement on Tuesday from Coach Nick Saban on the condition of sophomore linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Lewis suffered a torn right ACL last week while training. He underwent successful surgery today, and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time.

The young pass-rusher missed 10 games in 2017 after suffering an arm injury in the season opener against Florida State. The Washinton D.C. native made his presence known in the College Football Playoff Championship against Georgia, recording a career-high seven tackles and one sack.

