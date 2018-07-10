Trump replacement for Obama climate plan moves forward - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump replacement for Obama climate plan moves forward

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Trump administration is advancing its plan to replace the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts against global warming with a new rule expected to be friendlier to the coal industry.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it sent the new rule to the White House for review on Monday. The document itself was not released.

The move coincided with former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler's first day at the helm of the EPA following last week's resignation of Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Obama sought to cut U.S. carbon dioxide emissions to 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, largely by reducing pollution from coal-fired power plants.

Under Trump, the EPA declared the old rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Iowa prosecutor to be reinstated despite 'egregious' conduct

    Iowa prosecutor to be reinstated despite 'egregious' conduct

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-07-10 16:54:53 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:22:35 GMT
    An Iowa county prosecutor whose behavior was described as 'morally reprehensible" and "egregious' by the Iowa Supreme Court will resume his duties after the court ordered him reinstated.More >>
    An Iowa county prosecutor whose behavior was described as 'morally reprehensible" and "egregious' by the Iowa Supreme Court will resume his duties after the court ordered him reinstated.More >>

  • Nevada inmate wants his death sentence, painful or not

    Nevada inmate wants his death sentence, painful or not

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:07:48 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:22:27 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...
    The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.More >>
    The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.More >>

  • Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

    Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:04:28 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:21:09 GMT
    (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.
    A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.More >>
    A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly