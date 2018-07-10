Trussville youth group stuck in Haitian riots returns home

A youth group from Trussville, who was stuck in Haitian riots, is home.

They arrived back at Faith Community Church Tuesday.

A charter plane got the missionaries out of Haiti where protests and riots are happening.

While doing mission work, gas prices sky-rocketed and created dangerous situations. Missionaries had to shelter in place, unable to safely get to an airport.

We're told the teens are all safe and continued sharing the message of God.

