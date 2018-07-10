Trussville youth group stuck in Haitian riots heading home

A youth group from Trussville, who was stuck in Haitian riots, is heading home from Atlanta.

The pastor expects them at the church around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A charter plane got the missionaries from Faith Community Church out of Haiti where protests and riots are happening.

While doing mission work, gas prices sky-rocketed and created dangerous situations. Missionaries had to shelter in place, unable to safely get to an airport.

We're told the teens are all safe and continued sharing the message of God.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.