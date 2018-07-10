FIRST ALERT: Greatest rain chance in west Alabama

We are already tracking slow moving showers forming across west Alabama. Areas west of I-65 have the greatest moisture content in the air, hence the best chance for rain Tuesday. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Areas east of I-65 look to stay mainly dry and toasty.



Temperatures rise into the lower 90s and will feel like they are in the middle and upper 90s. Showers fade away tonight and the weather looks good for those going to the Baron’s game.



Tropical Storm Chris has been slow to form into a hurricane, but that changes today as it continues to track northeast and away from the United States.



The remnants of Beryl move in across the Bahamas and there is a 50 percent chance that it will regenerate into a tropical storm later this week. The weather story the rest of this week and into the weekend is for 100 degree feels-like temperatures each afternoon, scattered showers and storms, and no cool downs.



Tracking areas of rain starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

