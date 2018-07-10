Tuscaloosa educator completes climb, brings attention to needs of school libraries

A Tuscaloosa City Schools administrator has just returned home from completing a pretty impressive feat across the world - climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. He also used his journey as a way to bring attention to the needs of school libraries.



Tuscaloosa City Schools Director of Special Programs Andrew Maxey climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, along with his father and brother. Mt. Kilimanjaro stands 19,341 feet above sea level.

To draw a connection between his climb and the needs of school libraries, Maxey set a goal of raising $19,341 for his district’s libraries. He says that amount is just one percent of the approximately $1.9 million that would be required to bring the TCS libraries up to the national exemplary standard.



“For us to hold schools accountable for producing strong readers, when they do not have the resources to give students excellent libraries, it seems like an unreasonable expectation,’’ Maxey said.

‘’So I’m trying to say, Let’s start this discussion about giving students the tools they need to become strong readers."



Donations may be made here.



Checks are also accepted. Checks should be made out to Tuscaloosa City Schools with “#Kili4Kids” in the memo line. Deliver checks to the attention of Andrew Maxey, or mail checks to Tuscaloosa City Schools, 1210 21st Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.



