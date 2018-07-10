Authorities are on the scene of a fuel spill in north Birmingham.

It happened on Vanderbilt Road when an 18-wheeler was trying to turn into Ventura Foods.

Authorities say about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.

Police say it appears the truck driver was trying to turn into the warehouse, when a car tried to pass on the right.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Birmingham police, fire and the Jefferson County EMA are on the scene.

