Temperatures rise into the lower 90s and will feel like they are in the middle and upper 90s. Showers fade away Tuesday night.More >>
Temperatures rise into the lower 90s and will feel like they are in the middle and upper 90s. Showers fade away Tuesday night.More >>
A youth group from Trussville, who was stuck in Haitian riots, is heading home from Atlanta.More >>
A youth group from Trussville, who was stuck in Haitian riots, is heading home from Atlanta.More >>
A Tuscaloosa City Schools administrator has just returned home from completing a pretty impressive feat across the world - climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro.More >>
A Tuscaloosa City Schools administrator has just returned home from completing a pretty impressive feat across the world - climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of a fuel spill in north Birmingham. It happened on Vanderbilt Road when an 18-wheeler was trying to turn into Ventura Foods.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of a fuel spill in north Birmingham. It happened on Vanderbilt Road when an 18-wheeler was trying to turn into Ventura Foods.More >>
The Jefferson Coroner has released the identity of a 16-year-old who died after being shot in the chest in Tarrant.More >>
The Jefferson Coroner has released the identity of a 16-year-old who died after being shot in the chest in Tarrant.More >>