Students continue learning through summer in Tuscaloosa City Schools program

The Tuscaloosa City Schools (TCS) has completed its second summer of a program intended to keep students from falling behind during the break from school.



This year, the TCS Summer Learning Program expanded to schools across the district, offering opportunities for students of different ages. Tuscaloosa City Schools Director of Special Programs Andrew Maxey says to be successful, the program must follow several core principles.

“Very strong academics are important, very engaging enrichment opportunities are also important, and from the family perspective, it's important to have the program be as long as possible,” Maxey said.



Maxey says the program must offer more than just traditional classroom instruction in order to attract students during the summer. Activities and topics include coding, engineering, art, cooking, space exploration, firefighting, learning about farm life and more.



“It's absolutely necessary that students be engaged in learning in the summer. Some students are able to do that with their family or through the activities they engage in on their own, and some students need opportunities that are provided by their community," Maxey continued.

