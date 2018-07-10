Officials: 2 people bitten by foxes, rabies concerns growing

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama officials say two people have been bitten by foxes, and concerns about such attacks and rabies are growing.

The state Department of Public Health tells news outlets in a Monday statement that both bites were reported in Robertsdale. A fox attacked a teenager and her dog at a park Friday. The next day one attacked a man as he sat in his wheelchair outside his apartment. Both were being treated at a hospital.

The statement says officials believe it was the same fox in both attacks. A Robertsdale animal control officer caught a fox, which died. It was taken to a laboratory for rabies testing, but the results have not been confirmed.

The statement says five people in Baldwin County have been bitten by rabid foxes since May 21.

