US stock indexes are mixed; Pepsi rallies on solid results - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US stock indexes are mixed; Pepsi rallies on solid results

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- This April 5, 2018, file photo shows part of the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 10. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- This April 5, 2018, file photo shows part of the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 10.

By MARLEY JAY
AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are mixed Tuesday afternoon as household goods companies rise but banks continue to struggle, as they have for most of this year. PepsiCo is gaining ground after reporting solid second-quarter results. Stocks started the day higher but have given up much of that gain.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index added 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,787 as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern time. The benchmark index is on pace for its fourth gain in a row and seventh in the last eight days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,873. It rose as much as 168 points earlier. The Nasdaq composite lost 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,742.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 12 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,691. That index had climbed almost 4 percent over the last five days. Most of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange traded lower.

The U.S. and China are now in open conflict over trade, but Wall Street has focused instead on last week's strong jobs report for June as well as company earnings reports. Major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup will announce their results Friday morning.

DRINK UP: PepsiCo's beverage sales are still struggling as the company tries to adjust to Americans' changing drinking habits. The maker of Gatorade, Mountain Dew and Tropicana said sales in North America fell, but its earnings were better than expected and analysts were pleased with its results in other markets.

The stock rose 4.3 percent to $112.36.

ENERGY: U.S. crude oil futures also gave up an early gain. It fell 0.1 percent to $73.80 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 0.7 percent to $78.62 a barrel in London.

Energy companies continued to rise. Exxon Mobil rose 0.8 percent to $83.58 and Chevron picked up 1 percent to $127.24.

GUT RENO: The shakeup at Lowe's continued as the home improvement chain said its chief operating officer and several other executives are leaving because their jobs are being eliminated or assigned to other executives. Marvin Ellison became Lowe's CEO on July 2 and the company's chief financial officer announced his retirement in June.

Lowe's climbed 1.7 percent to $98.61.

JAMMED: J.M. Smucker said it will sell its U.S. baking business, including Pillsbury. Brynwood Partners will buy the division for $375 million. Smucker said the business had about $370 million in sales over its last fiscal year and the sale will reduce its adjusted profit by 25-30 cents a share this year. The stock declined 2.3 percent to $108.37.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed after a sharp drop one day earlier. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.86 percent.

Utilities and phone companies recovered some of Monday's losses. Those stocks pay large dividends, and investors often view them as alternatives to bonds. When bond yields rise, the big dividend payers become less appealing to investors who are seeking a source of steady income.

BANKS SINK: Financial companies took losses. Citigroup fell 1.3 percent to $68.05 and insurer MetLife lost 1.5 percent to $44.77.

Banks have fared far worse than the rest of the market this year. Industrial companies, which have fallen out of favor as Wall Street braced for a trade war, also continued to struggle on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines fell 1.3 percent to $49.85 and Fortive lost 1.6 percent to $76.65.

METALS: Gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,255.40 an ounce. Silver lost 0.3 percent to $16.09 an ounce. Copper sank 0.4 percent to $2.84 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.23 yen from 110.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.1744 from $1.1749.

OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent and the German DAX added 0.5 percent. The FTSE 100 index of British shares rose 0.1 percent. The FTSE 100 has rallied over the last few days as investors saw signs Britain would keep closer trade ties with the European Union after it leaves the EU.

A cabinet meeting held Friday by Prime Minister Theresa May yielded plan that favors closer trade ties including a partial free trade zone.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7 percent and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4 percent. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng dipped less than 0.1 percent.

___

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:36:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:46:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

  • Judge who denied Trump policy known for immigration rulings

    Judge who denied Trump policy known for immigration rulings

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:47:43 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:45:43 GMT
    (National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...
    The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.More >>
    The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.More >>

  • Judge: Experts can testify that Roundup linked to cancer

    Judge: Experts can testify that Roundup linked to cancer

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:38:09 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:45:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly