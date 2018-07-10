Hoover man killed in tractor accident

A 56-year-old Hoover man died late Monday night after he was pinned underneath a tractor.

Hoover police and fire responded to the 5200 block of Riverbend Trail around 11:10 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Kevin Michael Koziol.

Paramedics on the scene attempted lifesaving measures but Koziol was pronounced dead.

His wife says he was doing some excavation work on their property Monday evening. She told authorities she fell asleep but woke up and realized her husband had not come inside. She went outside to look for him and found him in the front yard.

The area in which Koziol was working was on a steep grade and it appears the tractor flipped when it backed onto some uneven terrain. The tractor was equipped with a seatbelt and a roll bar, both of which were in use at the time of the accident.

There were no indications of foul play.

