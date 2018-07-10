Reese Witherspoon is diving into unscripted television

Reese Witherspoon is diving into the world of unscripted television with a brand new series.

The Big Little Lies star and her production company Hello Sunshine are launching a video-on-demand channel with AT&T this month. The new platform -- also named Hello Sunshine -- will be available for all DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-Verse customers, and will kick-off with two new unscripted series.

The first, Shine On with Reese, debuts July 17 and features Witherspoon profiling women who have "created their own unique paths to success." The first season features Dolly Parton, Witherspoon's Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay, Pink, America Ferrara and more.

The second series is Master the Mess, which premieres on Sept. 4. Master follows "decluttering gurus" Clea Shearer and Joana Teplin as they reorganize pantries, closets, bathrooms and laundry rooms of desperate families around the Nashville area. It'll scratch that HGTV renovation show itch.

The Hello Sunshine channel will produce narratives that showcase, feature and empower women and their stories.

