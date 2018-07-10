FIVE'S: Jalapeno Shrimp

Ingredients:

16/20 Shrimp (TAIL ON)

6 each Jalapeño Strips

1 ounce Diced Pineapple

2 ounces Garlic Butter

1 ounce Corn, pepper, onion mix

¼ cup Tequila

1 ounce Lime Juice

½ ounce 80/20 Oil

1 tablespoon salt and pepper mix

Directions:

Heat a medium sauté pan with oil until oil has reached smoking point.

Then add shrimp and season with a teaspoon of salt and pepper mix.

Let shrimp sear in hot pan for one minute then add jalapeños, corn mix, and pineapple.

Turn shrimp (DON'T TOSS) to allow even sear on both sides.

Cook for two minutes.

Deglaze pan with tequila and ½ ounce of lime juice allow to reduce for one minute.

Once liquid is almost cooked out take off heat and mound with one ounce of butter.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.