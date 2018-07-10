Grits and Gouda: Sausage Squash Casserole

Ingredients:
1 (1-pound) package breakfast sausage (or venison sausage for my hunters)
3 large yellow and/or zucchini squash, sliced (about 4 cups)
2 large eggs
1/2 cup milk (or whipping cream for keto compatibility)
1 clove garlic minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup toasted breadcrumbs or 1/3 cup fine dry breadcrumbs
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, plus 2 tablespoons for topping
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano or 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350. Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring to crumble the sausage as it cooks, until browned; drain and discard drippings or reserve to sautee veggies in for another day.
Steam squash in the microwave by placing in a large glass bowl; add 2 tablespoons water. Cover with plastic wrap. Microwave at HIGH for 3 minutes. Carefully remove plastic wrap and drain any water in the bowl. To avoid washing a second bowl, push squash to one side of the bowl. In the other side of the bowl, whisk together eggs; gradually add milk. Toss egg mixture and squash together. Add garlic and remaining ingredients and stir together gently.
Spoon squash mixture into a greased 11/2-quart casserole dish and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350? for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly around the edges.
