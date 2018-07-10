2 Georgia natives killed in fatal accident in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two people from Georgia was killed after a vehicle carrying them struck a tree in Alabama.

Lee County coroner Bill Harris told WTVM-TV that 27-year-old Thaddeus Freddie Bowman and 26-year-old Terraneka Shavon Harris of Duluth, Georgia, were killed after their Ford Fiesta carrying two other males swerved off the roadway, collided with a pickup truck and struck the tree. The coroner's office said the cause of the accident may have been due to fatigue.

Harris says Bowman was the driver and Harris rode as the front passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris says a 17-year-old backseat passenger was ejected from the Fiesta and suffered a cervical fracture. The fourth passenger, a 24-year-old male, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

