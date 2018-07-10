Birmingham home heavily damaged in fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham home heavily damaged in fire

(Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC) (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A house in Birmingham was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on Southcrest Road around 3:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but investigators say the first floor collapsed into the basement which is where firefighters believe the fire started.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly