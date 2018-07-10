Mickey: A couple of hot days ahead

We start out our Tuesday morning, July 10th with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the 60s to 70s.

Today is expected to be very similar to yesterday's forecast, with the best chance of scattered showers west of I-65. The rest should see mostly sunny skies and highs near 91.

We could squeeze out another dry day for Wednesday, with a slight chance of heat-activated showers into west Alabama. It is expected to be even warmer tomorrow....with highs near 93...and feels like temps into triple digits.

Better chances for afternoon and early evening rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop late this week and into the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropical system Chris is expected to become a hurricane and track northeast over the Atlantic. Currently the system is stalled near the Carolina’s and helping to pull in some of the drier air we are seeing to the east. The remnants of Beryl are expected to track towards Chris’ current location later in the week. There is a 50% chance this system will become better developed within the next 5 days. A stronger tropical system would help spread some more dry air in our direction, so we will need to see how this system will evolve over time. You can find the latest official forecast tracks on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

