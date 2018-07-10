Man killed in Tuesday's Vestavia Hills house fire identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House fire under investigation in Vestavia Hills (Source: WBRC Video) House fire under investigation in Vestavia Hills (Source: WBRC Video)
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Coroner confirms one person died and another was injured in a house fire in Vestavia Hills Tuesday morning.

The person killed is confirmed as 66-year-old Alan Johnson Perry.

The fire started on Donita Court.

