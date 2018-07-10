Man killed in Tuesday's Vestavia Hills house fire identified

Governor Kay Ivey announced the creation of more than 800 jobs in Birmingham with Shipt's company expansion.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey announced the creation of more than 800 jobs in Birmingham with Shipt's company expansion.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner confirms one person died and another was injured in a house fire in Vestavia Hills Tuesday morning.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner confirms one person died and another was injured in a house fire in Vestavia Hills Tuesday morning.More >>
The rain is really coming down this afternoon and evening across parts of the area. Storms should not be severe, but we will see some intense lightning, occasional strong wind gusts, and rainfall totals exceeding one inch.More >>
The rain is really coming down this afternoon and evening across parts of the area. Storms should not be severe, but we will see some intense lightning, occasional strong wind gusts, and rainfall totals exceeding one inch.More >>
More than 15 local Rite Aid stores are either closed or will be closing within the next month.More >>
More than 15 local Rite Aid stores are either closed or will be closing within the next month.More >>
On Thursday morning, a person attempted to break into two businesses in Birmingham.More >>
On Thursday morning, a person attempted to break into two businesses in Birmingham.More >>