2 people hurt in Vestavia Hills house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 people hurt in Vestavia Hills house fire

House fire under investigation in Vestavia Hills (Source: WBRC Video) House fire under investigation in Vestavia Hills (Source: WBRC Video)
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

Two people were hurt Tuesday morning in a house fire on Donita Court in Vestavia Hills.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid Donita Court, Orleans Road, Natchez Drive, and Christopher Drive because of fire hoses and lines.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly