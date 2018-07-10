1 dead, 1 injured in Vestavia Hills house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 dead, 1 injured in Vestavia Hills house fire

House fire under investigation in Vestavia Hills (Source: WBRC Video) House fire under investigation in Vestavia Hills (Source: WBRC Video)
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Coroner confirms one person died and another was injured in a house fire in Vestavia Hills Tuesday morning.

The fire started on Donita Court.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly