Birmingham house fire called 'suspicious'

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham home was heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. on Woodland Avenue.

Investigators say the home was vacant and call the fire suspicious.

