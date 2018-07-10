Center Point house fire under investigation

House fire under investigation in Center Point on 1st Street NE (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)

Center Point Fire Dispatch responded to reports of a house fire around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on 1st Street Northeast. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming

from the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.