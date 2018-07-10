SoftBank raises stake in Yahoo Japan in purchase from Altaba

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese internet company SoftBank Corp. is investing about $2 billion to raise its stake in Yahoo Japan through an acquisition from U.S. investment company Altaba Inc.
SoftBank has been boosting its collaboration with Yahoo Japan, a search-engine company, to strengthen its e-commerce, smartphone services and other businesses.
The deal, announced Tuesday in a statement from Softbank will raise its stake in Yahoo Japan to 48 percent from about 43 percent. The three-way transaction between Altaba, SoftBank and Yahoo Japan will cut Altaba's stake to 27 percent.
SoftBank, a leading Japanese telecommunications company, has financial-technology, ride-booking services, solar energy and the Pepper human-shaped companion robot among its widespread businesses.
It also owns British semiconductor company ARM, an innovator in the "internet of things," and a Japanese baseball team, the Softbank Hawks.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.More >>
Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.More >>
Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.More >>
Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.More >>
The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.More >>
The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.More >>