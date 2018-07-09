Incentive plan for Shipt could bring 880 jobs to Birmingham

This is innovation week in Birmingham, and more jobs could be headed to the city.

On Monday, the council's budget and finance committee approved a $1.7 million incentive plan for Shipt. If approved by the full council on Tuesday, it would mean about 880 new jobs.

Shipt is an Internet-based grocery delivery service headquartered in Birmingham which was purchased by Target Corporation back in December.

The incentive plan would be payable over five years on the basis of $2,000 per each new employee.

This is a part of the city's effort to maintain and the grow Shipt's headquarters here in Birmingham.

Mayor Randall Woodfin gave his thoughts about the plan. "If we already have jobs, it's important to retain those jobs. Number two, working with our partners, Jefferson County and the state of Alabama, we are offering a legitimate incentive package that works for everyone involved."

Also under this plan, Shipt would implement the city's newly developed talent investment program.

The council will vote on the incentive plan on Tuesday.

