Fire officials warn about air conditioner dangers following house fire

Investigators believe an air conditioner catching fire may be the reason a mobile home burned over the weekend in Tuscaloosa.More >>
A group of missionaries from Trussville were able to leave Haiti safely Monday afternoon, according to the pastor of Faith Community Fellowship Church.More >>
Friday’s rainstorm flooded out one woman’s home in Tuscaloosa, but she said this isn’t the first time and that she’s been battling major flooding there for over a decade.More >>
On Monday, the council's budget and finance committee approved a $1.7 million incentive plan for Shipt. If approved by the full council on Tuesday, it would mean about 880 new jobs.More >>
"I was just heartbroken and devastated when I realized that van had been taken and burnt up,” said Dorothy Delemus, the owner of Wee Willies Child Development Center on Cleburne Avenue. The daycare center’s van was stolen over the weekend and found just a few streets over burned.More >>
