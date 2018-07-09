University of Alabama responds to trees and limbs falling during recent storms

There are 10,000 trees on the main campus at the University of Alabama.

Grounds crews watch them closely to ensure they don't pose a threat in the event of severe weather.

"I'm looking for cavities that I might see in the tree or any branches that don't look like they join up, meet the trunk of the tree like they should," said Tyler Walker.

Walker, assistant manager for grounds and the campus forester at the University of Alabama, looks at trees to see if they need trimming or to be cut down. "We'll come out as we find them and take care of these issues," Walker said.

Recent storms brought branches, limbs, and some trees across campus.

Friday's thunderstorm dumped record rainfall and knocked a tree onto a car on University Boulevard.

"It does raise a concern. I want to maintain our trees," Walker went on to say.

Walker said it's the responsibility of grounds crews to alert him to problems. "As we see them, we'll go in and cut limbs back, trim them, cut them out just to maintain the safety."

Crews look first and then use a bucket truck to see if there are problems with tree trunks and or their limbs.

But too much wind and or rain can topple even the strongest tree.

"To be able to predict with 100 percent accuracy what limbs will fail and what limbs won't during storms is very, very hard," Walker concluded.

Trees on campus are inspected at least twice a year.

Earlier this year the University was recognized by Tree Campus USA for the third year in a row for its policy of planting, maintaining and removing trees.

