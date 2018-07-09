Dodgers RF Puig lands on DL with an oblique strain - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dodgers RF Puig lands on DL with an oblique strain

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, left, walks off the field as a trainer, center, and manager Dave Roberts, right, follow after Puig was injured while batting during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angele... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, left, walks off the field as a trainer, center, and manager Dave Roberts, right, follow after Puig was injured while batting during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angele...
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig leaves the field after injuring himself while batting during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig leaves the field after injuring himself while batting during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, celebrates as he hits a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, celebrates as he hits a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

By JAY PARIS
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Dodgers placed right fielder Yasiel Puig on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique sprain prior to Monday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Puig, who is hitting .265 with 11 home runs, was removed from Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels during a fifth-inning at-bat. Earlier, Puig had homered for the second consecutive game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Puig might not return until August.

"It's going to be a few weeks," Roberts said. "With the time we have left in the season, we have to be very careful. Otherwise it can come back to bite you at an important time. So we are going to be patient."

Andrew Toles, who was out for two months with a hamstring injury, was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was batting .326 in 34 games in the minors.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

    Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:53:39 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-07-10 02:06:01 GMT
    (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...
    Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>
    Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>

  • News organizations push for opioid data to be made public

    News organizations push for opioid data to be made public

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:14:13 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-07-10 02:05:57 GMT
    Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.More >>
    Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.More >>

  • Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

    Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:46 AM EDT2018-07-09 10:46:33 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-07-10 02:05:55 GMT
    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020. (Source: KCTV, KCAL_KCBS, CNN)Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020. (Source: KCTV, KCAL_KCBS, CNN)

    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

    More >>

    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly