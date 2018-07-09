Trussville church group stuck in Haiti is heading home

Around 16 missionaries from the Faith Community Church in Trussville are finally heading home from Haiti after being stuck there.

Pastor Mike Ennis confirmed their return late Monday afternoon. We're told they're on a charter plane to Florida this evening and will be flying home to Birmingham sometime on Tuesday.

The group had been stuck in Port-au-Prince amid protests in the country from citizens upset about a surge in fuel prices.

The missionaries were safe and sheltering in place before leaving, but we were told there were limited food supplies.

